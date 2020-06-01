Yo Adrian! Stallone to narrate “Rocky” documentary

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sylvester Stallone will narrate a new documentary on the original Rocky movie titled “40 Years of Rocky: The birth of a Classic.”

It’s a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Stallone, who’s now 73, was a relatively unknown actor when he wrote the original “Rocky” screenplay and starred in the 1976 film.

The low-budget movie became a box office knock-out, going on to win three Academy Awards including “Best Picture.”

It spawned seven sequels, including two “Creed” movies. The documentary comes out digitally on i-Tunes/AppleTV and Amazon on June 9, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss