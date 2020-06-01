Yo Adrian! Stallone to narrate “Rocky” documentary

Sylvester Stallone will narrate a new documentary on the original Rocky movie titled “40 Years of Rocky: The birth of a Classic.”

It’s a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Stallone, who’s now 73, was a relatively unknown actor when he wrote the original “Rocky” screenplay and starred in the 1976 film.

The low-budget movie became a box office knock-out, going on to win three Academy Awards including “Best Picture.”

It spawned seven sequels, including two “Creed” movies. The documentary comes out digitally on i-Tunes/AppleTV and Amazon on June 9, 2020.