Matteo Bocelli, the son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, released a new version of “The Lion King” ballad “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

It’s the first single from an album of classical versions of Disney songs.

The full “Disney Goes Classical” album will debut in October featuring songs from movies like “The Jungle Book,” “Frozen” and “Aladdin” and music by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.