Sponsored Content By Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Do you and the family feel like you need a much-needed getaway? How does a climate-controlled indoor waterpark sound? Then pack your swimsuits, flip flops, and goggles for a weekend stay in the Pocono Mountains.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Chris Barrett, President, and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to hear about all the year-round water fun the Poconos has to offer.

From Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun, Pa. to Camelback Lodge and Indoor Waterpark in Tannersville, Pa. and one of the largest indoor waterparks in America, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, all age ranges will get their toes wet and have some major fun!

“The water parks are climate controlled — 84 degrees all year long. So if it’s 48 degrees this weekend, it’s 84 degrees in the Poconos,” says Barrett.

One of the best thrills for many, says Barrett, is that during ski season you can be on the slopes one day and relaxing in the lazy river the next in some of America’s greatest indoor waterparks.

“It is climate controlled at 84 degrees. [The water] is filtrated constantly and they draw water from the Pocono mountains so it’s very it’s chlorinated. It’s clean. It’s really it’s a great experience,” shares Barrett.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

If you’d like to book a trip to the Pocono Mountains, click here!