Year-Round live music & flight tastings with Olde Bedford Brewing Company

Olde Bedford Brewing Company is a family owned and operated brewery located in history Bedford, Pa. Dave and Mary Heller are natives of Central PA who have been brewing their own beers for over three years now. The Hellers say ” we hope to make Olde Bedford Brewing Company a reflection of ourselves as we create beer we like to drink and hope that you will too!”

They share a flight of their favorite brews with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner, and show off some of their fun Olde Bedford Brewing Company swag — a perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season!

Every Friday and Saturday night, the brewery has live music too! Stop on in and say hi to Dave and Mary!