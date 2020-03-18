‘Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but, inevitable?’ Vanessa Hudgens slammed for ‘insensitive’ post

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for her Instagram post about the Coronavirus pandemic.

After President Trump warned that life may not be back to normal until July she took to Intagram live saying the following:

“Uhm, until July sounds like a bunch of (bleeped), I’m sorry. Like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Based on reaction on Twitter, Hudgens was slammed as insensitive, privileged, and out of touch.

Yesterday, she tweeted that she realized her words were insensitive and inappropriate for the current situation.

She also wrote that the experience was a wake-up call about how much words matter – especially now.

Hudgens rose to fame in Disney’s series “High School Musical.”