Maria Cade, a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania, joined WTAJ in February 2022 as a multimedia journalist in the State College bureau. She is excited to be back in her home state sharing the news with Central Pennsylvania.

Over the weekend, Cade competed against eight women representing areas all across the Keystone State. Cade, representing White Rose City, Pa. won the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania 2022.

“I spent Saturday with eight incredible women who were vying for this title and it was just the best day. We were able to get to know each other and really celebrate with all of our accomplishments because all the women who are part of the Miss America Organization, which is what the Central Pennsylvania competition is a part of, they are so incredible and they are all doing amazing things,” said Cade in an interview on Studio 814 with hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar.

Cade is a 2021 graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she studied Media and Journalism as well as vocal performance.

“Singing and performing has always been in my blood, in my veins. My mom always liked to say that I could sing before I could talk. Now I’m talking for a living so it’s the best of both worlds,” shared the newly crowned Miss Central Pennsylvania.

Miss Central Pennsylvania 2022 Maria Cade sings “Think Of Me” from ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’



Cade’s Social Impact Initiative is “Be V.I.S.I.B.L.E.” She wants to create a curriculum to implement in schools providing young people with seven things to embody in order to seek out visibility and achieve success: Versatility, Impact, Sincerity, Inclusivity, Bravery, Limitlessness, and Empowerment.

“It’s all about representation and visibility for everybody no matter who you are or where you come from. I’m actually Italian and Taiwanese American so I have a bit of a blended background and it was important for me to recognize that everybody deserves to be seen and heard and praised for their accomplishments — no matter who they are and where they come from,” said Cade.