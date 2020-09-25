WOW! Walmart testing drone deliveries

Walmart yesterday announced it is testing drone delivery of “at home COVID-19 self-collection kits,” the retail giant’s latest drone-delivery project.

Walmart is working with Quest Diagnostics, which makes the tests, and DroneUp, a drone services provider, to launch trial deliveries of collection kits.

Walmart senior vice president of customer product, Tom Ward, said in a company announcement Tuesday that the kits will be delivered “on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees.

The trial started at a Walmart Supercenter in North Las Vegas on Tuesday. It will expand to a Walmart Supercenter in Cheektowaga, New York early next month.

Participating customers must live in a single-family residence within a one-mile radius of one of the two Walmart stores.

Earlier this month, Walmart announced drone delivery trials for groceries and household products with California-based company Zipline and Israeli startup Flytrex and Zipline.