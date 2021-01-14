WOW! The 814 comes through for the Red Cross!

ALTOONA, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive this Thursday and the people of Central PA came through!

In just two days of advertising on our station, the Red Cross took their scheduled appointments from 60 to 143! It was a massive response from the community and filled all of their appointments for their blood drive at the Blair County Convention Center.

There is a critical need for blood donations as COVID-19 has impacted the amount of events the Red Cross usually hold. While appointments are fully booked for this drive, there are still ways to help and stay up to date for when more slots become available. You can give them a call at 1-800-RED-CROSS, go to their website redcross.org, or through their “Blood Donor” app.