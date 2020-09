Meet Double Diamond. He is the world’s most expensive ram ever sold.

Double Diamond is a Texel Sheep, and it’s not unusual for them to be sold with five-figure price tags, according to the Texel Sheep Society. They have a muscular build and produce high-quality lean meat.

The six-month-old sheep was sold following at bidding war at an auction Scotland last week. According to Insider, the bidding started at about $14,000, and went up to about $490,000.