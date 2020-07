Watch as these humpback whales swim, breach the surface of the sea, and majestically crash back into the ocean. According to Brazil’s Humpback Whale Project, the giant mammals turn up every year in the waters off Brazil’s Bahia state to mate.

This year, however, the humpbacks are even happier due to a decrease in shipping following the Coronavirus crisis.

Researchers watch as the whales play in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and communicate to each other through their songs and fin slaps.