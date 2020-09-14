WOW! Green lights of the Aurora Borealis dance in the night sky

Amazing video of the Northern Lights was caught on camera in Finland Monday morning as the green lights danced across the night sky.

The display, seen in the arctic region of Lapland, shimmered for several hours in the early morning hours. The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.

September is one of the best times to see the lights, and more dazzling displays are expected in the coming weeks.