A Romanian shoemaker came up with the idea of long-nosed leather shoes to help keep people apart and respect the rules of social distancing.



Grigore Lup saw people not respecting social distancing rules so he wanted to make a shoe to teach them a lesson!

They come in a european size 75 and have extra extra long tips.

It takes Grigore two days to make a pair. Each pair requires almost eleven square feet of leather. They sell for $115.