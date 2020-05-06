Woah baby! Katy Perry shows off “What would have been” Met Gala outfit

The 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed, but that didn’t stop singer Katy Perry from showing off her “what would have been” ensemble. That’s how she captioned the post on Instagram.

Perry showed off a very Madonna-esque Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset– with a baby bump of course.

Fashion’s biggest night was going to pay homage to Madonna. The theme this year was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

The singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl, and she said she was definitely going to show off the bump.

Instead– she says they spent their time– at home.