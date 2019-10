In the year following the devastating Carr fire in California, the Redding California Fire Department welcomed 15 new babies.

After hearing their story, actors and founders of the company Hello Bello, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd decided to give back to those parents.



They announced that each family of the 15 babies would get free products for a year at hellobello.com.

Bell and Dax also announced a 20 percent discount for all first responders nationwide.