The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has announced the birth of its newest member — a baby Beluga whale!

The newborn weighed in at 174 pounds.

After a long labor, mother and calf are resting and bonding away from the other beluga whales.

The typical gestation period for beluga whales is 15 to 16 months.

No word yet on the calf’s name, but her mom’s name is whisper. You can check out all the behind the scenes moments of the birth and surprises too on animal planet Saturday May 30, 2020.