ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with members from the WISE Women of Blair County to hear about their upcoming tribute dinner honoring amazing women right here in the 814.

WISE stands for Women Involved In Scholarship and Empowerment. This group of women is “dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism through collaboration, service, and education.”

Donna Gority, President of the ArtsAltoona Board, Former Blair County Commissioner, and chair of the WISE Women of Blair County, and Jennifer Cecco, WISE Women of Blair County Tribute Coordinator welcome members of the community to attend the dinner at The Casino at Lakemont Park on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6 PM to honor these very special leaders in Central Pennsylvania.

These women were selected in early 2020, but due to the pandemic, have not been celebrated with the tribute dinner until now. If you’d like to register for the WISE Women of Blair County Tribute dinner, click here.

Here are this year’s WISE Women of Blair County honorees:

Arts & Letters – Marie R. Little, President, Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council

Business & Professional – Jen Burgmeier, Owner/Instructor, The Groove Fitness Studio

Community Service Volunteer – Donna Malone – GFWC Pennsylvania 2nd Vice President and active member, GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club

Education – Dorey Marsh, Child Development Specialist, UPMC/Home Nursing Agency

Non-Profit/Government – Judy Ward, Senator, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Rising Star – Julia Cacciotti, Gold Award Girl Scout