Winning! Friends make promise to split jackpot if either one wins Powerball, 28 years later promise is fulfilled

Two friends shook hands back in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball Jackpot, they would split the money.



28 years later they are splitting $22 million! Tom cook and Joseph Feeney’s promise came to fruition last month when Cook bought the winning ticket for a $22 million Powerball Jackpot in Wisconsin.

Cook retired after hitting the jackpot while Feeney was already retired.

Neither has any extravagant plans for the winnings but are looking forward to enjoying more time with family. The men chose the cash option of about $16.7 million, leaving each with nearly $5.7 million after taxes are paid.

The odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot are 1 in about 292 million.