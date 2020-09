Do you like ice cream? Do you like wine? What about wine-infused ice cream?

Woody Lodge Winery in Cambria County has partnered with Vale Wood Farms to infuse their products together to create what they are calling Tipzy Cow Wine Ice Cream.

Each pint is made with 5% alcohol. There are five flavors to try – blackberry merlot, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate cherry and spiced apple.