Window washers dress as Superheroes to surprise sick kids

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s superheroes outside of patient windows at Norton Children’s Hospital in Kentucky.

A crew from Pro Clean International traded in their cleaning supplies for capes and fought grime on the windows of the hospital.



This is not the first time the company has dressed in costume to clean the windows, they’ve been doing this for several years. In fact, many of the window washers are parents who have spent time at the children’s hospital and know the importance of keeping a sick kid smiling.