Wimbledon tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19

This year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament in the UK has been canceled — due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The grass-court grand slam was set to start on June 29, 2020, but a decision was made today to scrap the event.

It’s the first time Wimbledon has been called off since WWII.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in the UK, with its government implementing lockdown measures on the entire country.

Organizers said postponing the tournament would be difficult given the short window available for grass court tennis. Additionally, they ruled out having the tournament without spectators.