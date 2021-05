Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head over to the Williamsburg Spring Extravaganza this Saturday May 8, 2021 from 9AM – 3PM. There will be live music by The Caldwell’s, over 100 craft vendors, food trucks, several booths with baked goods, Slinger’s Throw House Mobile Unit, the Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In, & more.

The Williamsburg Community Farm Show grounds are located at 1019 Recreation Drive, Williamsburg, PA. The event will be held rain or shine.