WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar went head to head with other familiar faces at the 2022 Williamsburg Farm Show Celebrity Milking Competition.

With 30 seconds on the clock, you might recognize some familiar faces on the line up, and of course there was some smack talk. “Strategy tonight is really simple — take down TV10 we been practicing we been working we’ve been visiting farms we’re ready for them and were coming for you,” says Chairman of the Blair County Republican Party, Jim Foreman.

A lot of folks were rooting for Morgan and Rebecca to win, “Don’t worry about the boys because the girls are going to win,” says the 2022 Williamsburg Community Farm Show Little Miss Elizabeth Dively.

Some people didn’t have as much confidence in Rebecca with her being from New Jersey and all…

A lot of people we spoke with had some good advice. “just start at the top and go down and you’ll do fine,” says Williamsburg resident, Michele Phillips. “When you’re milking — you want to grab at the top and pull down but be gentle because if you’re too hard the animal could kick you,” says Charlotte Simpson, the 2022 Williamsburg community farm show fair queen.

Morgan came in second place, and Rebecca came in 3rd. The winner was a retired dairy farmer, so of course he knew what he was doing.