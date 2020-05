Actress Tara Reid may portray Carole Baskin in a movie adaptation of Tiger King.

The 44-year old “Sharknado” star is in talks with producers to play Baskin, Joe Exotic’s nemesis.

The seven-part Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” became a massive hit as people stayed home during the Coronavirus crisis.

There are multiple adaptations in the works, including an eight-episode scripted show starring Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic.