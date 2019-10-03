Will Smith to launch ‘Fresh Prince’ inspired fashion

Will Smith is heading back to his ‘Fresh Prince’ roots, with the threads to match.

He’s getting into the world of athleisure. His new clothing and accessory line is called “Bel-Air Athletics”, inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The twenty-six-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air Academy, the prep school his character went to on the show. Everything from t-shirts to socks and hats– even tracksuits.

“Bel-Air Athletics” will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14.