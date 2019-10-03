1  of  2
Breaking News
State Police investigate two bodies found in Bedford County home Heart procedure causes Bernie Sanders to cancel events

Will Smith to launch ‘Fresh Prince’ inspired fashion

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Will Smith is heading back to his ‘Fresh Prince’ roots, with the threads to match.

He’s getting into the world of athleisure. His new clothing and accessory line is called “Bel-Air Athletics”, inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The twenty-six-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air Academy, the prep school his character went to on the show. Everything from t-shirts to socks and hats– even tracksuits.

“Bel-Air Athletics” will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss