Will Ferrell is joining the “Five-Timers Club.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum will return to host the show on November 23, 2019. Ferrell was an SNL cast member from 1995 through 2002.

He went on to host the show throughout the years since his departure.



Other members of the “Five-Timers Club” include Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy and Scarlett Johansson. Alec Baldwin holds the record for hosting SNL the most — a whopping 17 times.