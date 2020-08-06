“Who’s The Boss?” reboot confirmed

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm a reboot for Who’s The Boss? is in the works.



The original sitcom ran on from 1984 to 1992. It starred Danza as single father, Tony Micelli, who goes from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising exec Angela Bower–played by Judith Light. Milano starred as his daughter, Samantha.



Danza and Milano shared news of the show’s return on social media.



Deadline reports the show will be a sequel to the original, taking place 30 years later– with Samantha now a single mother living in the house the original series was set in.