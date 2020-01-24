Whoopi Goldberg accepts role in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Set phasers to ‘stun’…Whoopi Goldberg is heading back to Star Trek.

Actor Patrick Stewart showed up on ‘The View’ and offered Goldberg the chance to reprise her role as USS Enterprise bartender Guinan.

It’s for the second season of CBS’ all access series ‘Star Trek: Picard.’ Goldberg immediately accepted and hugged Stewart.



She said working on Star Trek ‘Next Generation’ was a great experience from the beginning to the end. The 10-episode season of Star Trek: Picard premiered Thursday January 23, 2020.