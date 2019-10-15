WHOA! Massive cobra caught in Thailand

Rescue workers in the Southern Thailand town of Krabi received a call Sunday for help after residents spotted a massive snake on the prowl.

The rescue team from Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation said they immediately called in their snake catcher.

The expert catcher performed a brief ritual for luck before chasing the massive king cobra into a sewer pipe.

It took him more than an hour to catch the snake using only his bare hands.

The king cobra, who was four meters long and weighed fifteen kilograms, was relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.