On Tuesday, Element Church in Altoona noticed someone had not only stolen their garbage can, but their mailbox too! That’s a FEDERAL OFFENSE (if they stole mail)!!

WHO STEALS FROM A CHURCH?!?! There could be mail in the box that is important to the church.

In a quest to locate the missing items, the church created a website with information and testimonials on why the mailbox is so important! Anyone with information is ask to contact the church. We want to help them find it! Please reach out!!