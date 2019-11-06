White Claw fans, listen up! Bud Light plans to release spiked seltzers

Bud Light is hoping to release its own version of spiked seltzers next year.

The alcoholic drink is made from cane sugar and natural fruit flavor.

One can has only 100 calories, two grams of carbs, and 5% alcohol by volume. It will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry, and mango.



Analysts say that currently, the brand ‘White Claw,’ is the top-selling hard seltzer brand. But as more consumers seek options with fewer calories and less sugar — other brands are expected to see sales continue to increase.