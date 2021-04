Football card collectors — you are going to want to check your collection after hearing this story.

A Tom Brady rookie card sold for a record $2.25 million at auction. The card is a 2000 Player Contender rookie ticket and nicknamed the ‘holy grail’ of Brady rookie cards. It shows the rookie quarterback in his Patriots uniform.



The record-setting sale is a testament to the rising market of sports cards and memorabilia since last year.

The same type of card sold for $1.32 million last month.