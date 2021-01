Swiss freeskier Fabian Bosch reached speeds of up to 56 mph when he completed a double front flip off a 164-foot jump in Engelberg, Switzerland.

The two-time world champion and Winter X Games gold medalist completed the jump down the steepest hill in the world cup — a full 36-degree incline that usually brings ski jumpers up to speed.

Bosch skiied down the hill backwards in a switch then spun himself forward towards a kicker below to launch himself high into the air.