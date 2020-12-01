WOW! Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios Japan in 2021

Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on February 4, 2021 after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The “Super Nintendo World” area will feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, according to Universal Studios Japan.

“Super Nintendo World will debut here as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan,” Executive Producer at Universal Creative, Thomas Geraghty told journalists during a media tour held on Monday.

“Super Nintendo World” had originally been scheduled to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which have also been delayed due to the pandemic. Universal Studios Japan is owned by Comcast Corporation.