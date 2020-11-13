WOW! Drone taxi cab makes test run in South Korea

South Korea’s Transport Ministry and Seoul City conducted a test-run of a drone taxi – capable of carrying two people, with a demonstration in Seoul on Wednesday.

A vertical take-off and landing of drone ‘EH216’ from China’s EHang company flew over downtown Seoul at an altitude of about 165 feet for seven minutes, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

In June, South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled the country’s air mobility roadmap, which aims to relieve traffic congestion based on eco-friendly electric power and low noise in comparison to helicopters.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government added that the city is planning to use drones during firefighter rescue operations.