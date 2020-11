Air guitarists marked the 25th anniversary of their world championships over the weekend with a Jubilee event live-streamed from the competition’s home in Oulu, Finland.

The Air Guitar World Championships began in the small Finnish city in 1996, to promote peace – with the ideaology that wars will end if everyone around the world played air guitar.

Past winners called into the studio during the two-hour show, to celebrate the championships and show off their skills with imaginary guitars.