If you want to freshen up your kitchen, look no further than Grandma’s old casserole dishes. Vintage kitchenware is back in style, including pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers and bright retro colors.

Megan Telfer of the Dallas area for example has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex on display at home. Some collectors are in it to resell at a profit. But for others, collecting vintage cookware is all about nostalgia and the fun look of the pieces.

Interest in the old kitchenware has been fueled by social media and a number of TV shows set in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.