Vin Diesel has a new single coming out Friday October 30, 2020.



The actor took to Instagram to say “you all know how deep I go into the films I make…this year there was no film production. An artist must have a creative outlet…..you who made made my Facebook first to 100 million, you who have encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone saved me, because I was able to make music this year.”

Vin Diesel has more than 66 million followers on Instagram.