(WTAJ) — Vanessa Hudgens and former Altoona Curve player Cole Tucker are now Instagram official. Hudgens made the announcement on Valentine’s Day.

The 32-year-old former High School Musical star took to Instagram to post a lip-locked photo with the current Pittsburgh Pirate shortstop.

The caption read “It’s you. It’s me. It’s us @coletuck.”

24-year-old Tucker last played in Altoona in 2018.