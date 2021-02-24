UPDATE: Tiger Woods recovering after leg surgery following SUV rollover

Tiger Woods is recovering after his SUV rolled over down an embankment yesterday in Rancho Palos Verde, California.



A statement posted to the golfer’s Twitter page says doctors put a rod in his right tibia and used screws and pins to stabilize his ankle and foot.



Woods is 45-years-old, and was already recovering from his 5th back surgery — hoping to be back for the Masters Golf Tournament in April.



A CBS News Medical Contributor says these injuries require “at least 6 months of recovery to get to some semblance of walking — to playing a sport like golf.”