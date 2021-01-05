“Twang on pal:” Brad Paisley gifts guitar to musician who lost everything in Nashville bombing

Buck McCoy is a singer/songwriter who lost everything he owned in Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing. “My life has changed so dramatically since that moment. In a way it’s changed horrifically but in a way it’s changed good,” he said.

Following the disaster, he was unsure if or when he’d get back on stage. Until he got a special message on Instagram from a really big name in country music — Brad Paisley. McCoy thought at first it was his friends joking with him!

“This message came through and said ‘Hey it’s Braid Paisley’. I was like ‘these are my friends gagging me to try and get me to feel better.'” Then came the phone call.

“Now when you pick up the phone and you know that voice, it’s like ‘Hey Buck, it’s Brad,'” said McCoy.

Paisley wanted to send McCoy a gift, and help him return to doing what he loves.

“But he said ‘I know you want to get back to work, I know all your stuff is gone, but I want to send you one of my brand new guitars that I just had a prototype done of and I think if you get this guitar you’re going to want to play again'”- and he did. McCoy said he’s already used the guitar in three performances.

While McCoy continues to put the pieces of his life back together, he plans to follow Paisley’s advice written on the back of his new guitar — “Twang on pal.”