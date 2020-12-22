‘Tis the season! NBA Star Steph Curry & family give out presents to over 1,000 families

Basketball superstar Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha and their three kids celebrated the holidays this past weekend by gifting 1,000 families with presents in Oakland, California.

In the same arena where the Golden State Warriors star won three championships, cars lined the Oakland Arena and Ring Central Coliseum parking lot, waiting their turn.

Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation created by the Currys was celebrating its eight year.

Curry acknowledged this year was challenging for many families due to the pandemic, so he said it was important those families in need know others are thinking of them.

“And just really at the end of the day, spread as much inspiration and hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we can all kind of get through this. We just got to have each other’s back. And I think a day like today will continue that that that joy and celebration,” he said.

Families were given food, new books, toys, clothes, blankets, holiday pies and a $250 gift card.