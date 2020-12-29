The show must go on! 2020 NYE confetti test rains on Times Square

Some colorful confetti rained down in Times Square Tuesday which was just a small test of what’s to come on New Year’s Eve.



The colorful event is held annually in preparation for the release of one ton of confetti at midnight, helping to ring in the New Year.

The 2,000 pounds of confetti released will also include thousands of wishes from individuals who have submitted them on actual confetti at the New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square and via the virtual wishing wall. Though there won’t be millions of spectators this year, the ball will still drop. You can watch a commercial free webcast on the Times Square website.