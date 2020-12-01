Spotify wraps up 2020 with Bad Bunny taking lead for most streamed artist

Spotify is wrapping up 2020 with this year’s list of the top music streamed by its 320 million users around the world. The most streamed artist of 2020 is Bad Bunny.

He had more than eight- point- three billion streams. Following him are Drake, J-Balvin, Juice Wrld, and the Weeknd.

Billie Eilish is Spotify’s most- streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey.

There was a 14- hundred- percent increase in work- from- home themed playlists, and more 18 to 24-year-olds listened to a podcast for the first time ever this year.

Even without a long commute, early morning, between six and nine a-m, was the most popular time to listen.