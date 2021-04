Sparking water with an extra kick! San Pellegrino is rolling out a new line of carbonated water that tastes like coffee and even has a little pick-me-up with about 30 milligrams of caffeine. That’s about one third the amount of caffeine in a regular cup of joe.

The brand’s Essenza line is infused with different coffee flavors too including Exotic Vanilla, Smooth Caramel, and Delicious Cocoa.