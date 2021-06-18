Social Experiment: Couple handcuffs themselves together for 123 days

A Ukrainian couple participated in a bit of a social experiment as a last attempt to save their relationship.

They spent 123-days handcuffed together – and at the end of it all, they agreed the experiment had brought home some uncomfortable truths.



They did this as a last-ditch attempt to break a cycle of breaking up and making up. Throughout the experiment, they did everything together – from grocery shopping to taking turns using the bathroom and and showering. The woman said personal space is what she missed most, although she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.



The guy in the relationship said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not “like-minded people.”

They documented this whole experiment on Ukrainian television and social media.