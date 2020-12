Fans of the movie “Elf” may have a destination during the Christmas season.

It’s a hotel suite decked out in all things Buddy — the title character from the movie starring Will Ferrell.

The Royal Oak Hotel in Rochester, MI has created the suite and the experience. The suite is sponsored by Maker’s Mark, so guests also get whiskey.

The “Elf”-inspired suite is available through January 31, 2021.