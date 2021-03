Chipotle wants to help get you glam! The fast-food chain is teaming up with E.L.F. Cosmetics to launch a makeup line including an eye shadow palette inspired by Chipotle ingredients such as “salsa” and “rice.”

There will also be a “Make-It-Hot” lip gloss and an “extra guac” face sponge set.

They’ve even created a makeup bag to resemble Chipotle’s brown paper bag. The products are on sale now for a limited time.