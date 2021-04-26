People named Josh battle it out with pool noodles, travel from all over the states

A group of people, all with the first name of “Josh,” gathered over the weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska to duke it out.

It all started from an internet post by Josh Swain from Arizona at the start the pandemic. He created a Josh figh,t and picked to random coordinates to meet up at in Nebraska.

With pool noodles and “Team Josh” signs — Joshes traveled from Texas and Colorado to meet up for the big event.

There was no entrance or registration fee.

Instead, the Joshes created a fund for the Childrens Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and the Food Bank of Lincoln.