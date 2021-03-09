Penn State Grad becomes NASA flight director

Chloe Mehring, a Central PA native and a graduate of Penn State, is literally reaching new heights.

Mehring grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. After discovering her passion for space at a young age, Mehring decided to pursue aerospace engineering at Penn State University.

Her NASA career began right after her graduation in 2008.

Now, in 2021, she’s accepted a position as a flight director. Only 100 people have ever held this position in NASA history.

“We’re the decision makers,” said Mehring. “We take all of the information that’s given to us, we do our own risk analysis, and decide what’s the best route to go.”

