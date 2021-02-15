MUST WATCH: “King of the High Wire” walks tightrope with Lego-studded balancing pole

Daredevil Nik Wallenda’s latest stunt involved Legos but it wasn’t child’s play.

On Friday, Wallenda walked a 500-foot tightrope across Florida’s Legoland Resort using a 28-foot long stainless steel balancing pole covered in colorful plastic Lego bricks. The Legos added up to make the stabilizer 75-pounds. That’s twice the normal weight Wallenda carries. He was about 60 feet above ground.

The stunt kicked off PirateFest at Legoland.

The rope stretched from the Masters of Flight Flying Theatre _ across the park’s entrance _ to the Legoland Pirate Hotel.

The Wallenda family from Sarasota, Florida, has entertained with highwire acts for more than a century.